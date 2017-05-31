General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger signs new two-year Arsenal deal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Arsenal confirm that Arsene Wenger signs a new two-year contract with the Gunners, ending the speculation surrounding the Frenchman's future.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Arsenal have confirmed that Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year contract with the Gunners.

Wenger's future has been the subject of constant speculation over the last few months, with a large number of the club's supporters attempting to force the Frenchman out of the Emirates Stadium during the 2016-17 campaign.

The Gunners could only finish fifth in the Premier League table last season as they missed out on the top four for the first time under Wenger, but the Frenchman did deliver the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Chelsea last weekend.

Wenger has revealed that his "love" for the club played a big role in signing a new contract, and the 67-year-old is now looking forward to pushing on next season.

"I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement. We are looking at what we do well and how we can be stronger everywhere. This is a strong group of players and with some additions we can be even more successful," Wenger told the club's official website.

"We're committed to mounting a sustained league challenge and that will be our focus this summer and next season. I am grateful to have the support of the board and Stan [Kroenke] in doing everything we can to win more trophies. It's what we all want and I know it's what our fans around the world demand."

Meanwhile, Arsenal's majority owner Stan Kroenke added: "Our ambition is to win the Premier League and other major trophies in Europe. It's what the fans, players, staff, manager and board expect and we won't rest until that is achieved.

"Arsene is the best person to help us make that happen. He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing."

It is now 13 years since Arsenal, who are expected to spend in excess of £100m this summer, last won the Premier League.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
