May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Arsenal
2-1
Chelsea
Sanchez (5'), Ramsey (79')
Ramsey (9'), Holding (54'), Xhaka (81'), Coquelin (83')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Costa (76')
Moses (57'), Kante (59')
Moses (68')

Result: Aaron Ramsey wins gripping FA Cup final for Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey proves the hero for Arsenal once again in the FA Cup final, heading home the winning goal for his side to see off Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley Stadium.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 20:15 UK

Arsenal have won the FA Cup for a record 13th time thanks to a thrilling 2-1 victory over Premier League champions Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

The Gunners dominated much of the match, finding themselves a goal and a man up heading into the final 20 minutes, but their opponents refused to relinquish hope of a famous league and cup double.

Diego Costa struck to cancel out Alexis Sanchez's controversial early opener, only for Aaron Ramsey - also the hero here in the 2014 final - to nod home three minutes later to earn under-pressure boss Arsene Wenger his 10th major honour in English football.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017© SilverHub

Chelsea struggled to truly get going in the first half, being pegged back at times and justifiably finding themselves behind at the break to a Sanchez strike.

If Arsenal's lead was deserved, the manner of it was more debatable, as Sanchez ran onto his own chested assist - which appeared to touch his hand - and slotted past Thibaut Courtois with the outside of his boot.

The strike was initially ruled out, with Ramsey also clearly offside but not interfering with play, although after some discussions with his fellow official Anthony Taylor awarded the goal.

Alexis Sanchez is congratulated by Granit Xhaka after scoring during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017© SilverHub

Seven goals in six appearances at Wembley Stadium for Sanchez was nearly added to after smashing the ball over the bar from range, shortly before Mesut Ozil's clipped shot over Courtois - via a touch off the sliding David Luiz - had to be helped off the line by Gary Cahill.

Cahill was required in similar circumstances later in the half, this time to deny Danny Welbeck after his shot was saved but rebounded back towards goal, where the stand-in skipper was in the right place.

It was a dominant first-half display from Arsenal, replicating their opponents' three-man backline after much success in the closing weeks of the season, and their only complaint heading into the break was that they did not have a second.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey fails to score from close range in the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017© SilverHub

Welbeck, tirelessly running the channels after being given the nod over Olivier Giroud, headed a corner against the post and Ramsey chested against the same part of the woodwork from the follow-up.

Granit Xhaka also tested Courtois with a long-range strike from a half-cleared free kick into the box, while David Ospina - a surprise inclusion in goal - had to keep out a Costa attempt from close range, and Pedro fired high from the Blues' only other real opening of the half.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Chelsea looked far brighter right from the off in the second period, coming close through an N'Golo Kante drive and a couple of blocked Pedro efforts inside the area.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Victor Moses during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017© SilverHub

Victor Moses, one of those on the periphery in the opening 45 minutes, tested Ospina with a bullet effort down low and Pedro sent a shot wide from the edge of the D as the pressure started to build on an Arsenal side seeking a ninth win in 10 since reverting formation.

The match was beginning to become very stretched as the final 25 minutes approached, with Hector Bellerin finding the target but not beating Courtois, though another big moment arrived moments later.

Moses, booked less than 10 minutes beforehand, was rightly shown a second yellow by Taylor for a dive inside the area, simulating contact from opposition wing-back Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Diego Costa scores to equalise during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017© SilverHub

Then came a dramatic spell in the match, which initially saw Costa bring substitute Willian's pass under control and tuck past Ospina's reach, a little over two minutes before Ramsey found himself as the most advanced player to head home Giroud's cross.

Chelsea were not going to give up there, though, almost levelling up for a second time after Costa found room but was denied by Ospina, while Ozil picked out the post up the other end with a glorious chance to seal it.

There was to be no way through for Chelsea late on, however, meaning Antonio Conte misses out on the double for the second time in his career, while Wenger is now the competition's most-successful ever boss - seven triumphs taking him ahead of legendary boss George Ramsay.

Diego Costa of Chelsea is congratiulated by teammate Willian of Chelsea after scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on September 27, 2014
Read Next:
Willian warns Arsenal to beware Costa
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Thibaut Courtois, Aaron Ramsey, Anthony Taylor, Mesut Ozil, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Danny Welbeck, Olivier Giroud, Granit Xhaka, David Ospina, Diego Costa, Pedro, N'Golo Kante, Victor Moses, Hector Bellerin, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Willian, Arsene Wenger, Antonio Conte, George Ramsay, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez is congratulated by Granit Xhaka after scoring during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Result: Aaron Ramsey wins gripping FA Cup final for Arsenal
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger to discuss Arsenal future on Tuesday
Aaron Ramsey: 'I want Wenger to stay'Welbeck: 'It was a great performance'Team News: Mertesacker starts for ArsenalHector Bellerin: 'I am happy at Arsenal'Bellerin: 'Players to blame for form'
Per Mertesacker grateful for new dealBellerin: 'I understand criticism'Mertesacker: 'I've never played in a back three'Why Ross Barkley should stay at EvertonWenger shrugs off 'favourites' tag
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Alexis Sanchez is congratulated by Granit Xhaka after scoring during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Result: Aaron Ramsey wins gripping FA Cup final for Arsenal
 Danny Welbeck makes a close-range attempt during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Danny Welbeck: 'It was a great team performance'
Bournemouth 'not interested in Terry'Team News: Mertesacker starts for ArsenalMertesacker: 'I've never played in a back three'Why Ross Barkley should stay at EvertonHazard: 'I don't care about comparisons'
Wenger shrugs off 'favourites' tagBlues to offer Antonio Conte £40m deal?Eden Hazard: 'We must build something'Antonio Conte wants long-term Chelsea stayCourtois aims to go down in Chelsea history
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 