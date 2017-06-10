World Cup
Result: Harry Kane saves England from brink of defeat against Scotland

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate alongside Scotland counterpart Gordon Strachan during the World Cup qualifier at Wembley on November 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Scotland and England play out a 2-2 draw at Hampden Park after Harry Kane's 93rd-minute equaliser cancels out two free kicks from Leigh Griffiths.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 19:11 UK

A 93rd-minute equaliser from Harry Kane has earned England a 2-2 draw with Scotland after a dramatic finish to the World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park.

Two late free kicks from Leigh Griffiths had cancelled out Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's opener, but Kane saved England in the closing seconds to preserve their unbeaten record in Group F.

The result will feel like a defeat for Gordon Strachan but he must take the positives from claiming a point against the group leaders in a game where they were generally second best.

A late tackle from Scott Brown - which was punished with a booking - set the tone for a fast start from Scotland but despite their dominance during the opening 15 minutes, they were restricted to a long-range strike from Griffiths which was well held by Joe Hart.

It took some time for England to settle in an hostile environment but when they did, they controlled the pace of the first half and they should have gone ahead when Kane wrong-footed Charlie Mulgrew inside the penalty area, only to volley over from eight yards.

Just before the half-hour mark, the Three Lions have two opportunities in quick succession but after Kane's attempted lob was cleared off the line with Craig Gordon out of his goal, the Scotland stopper recovered to divert Marcus Rashford's half-volley wide of the post.

Towards the end of the half, Adam Lallana saw an effort tipped wide by Gordon before he decided to punch an innocuous strike from Jake Livermore over the crossbar, but the Tartan Army were able to see out the remaining minutes without much alarm.

An uneventful start to the second period ended with a Livermore shot which was deflected onto the post, but it was Scotland who had the better of the exchanges up until the hour mark.

Andrew Robertson lashed the ball over the crossbar from 20 yards when he should have at least hit the target, while Stuart Armstrong curled over from a similar position.

England were getting over-run in midfield, which led to Gareth Southgate introducing Oxlade-Chamberlain in place of Rashford, and it took just five minutes for the Arsenal man to give the visitors the lead.

The goal was all his own doing as he cut inside from the right and got a shot away on his left foot, but goalkeeper Gordon only parried his effort into the top corner when he should have kept it out.

Moments later, Oxlade-Chamberlain turned provider to set up Lallana at the back post but he could only direct his free header from eight yards over the crossbar.

England looked more likely to net a second than Scotland find a leveller but with three minutes left, Griffiths started a remarkable set of circumstances which will go down in Scottish folklore as he stepped up to curl the ball to Hart's left from a 25-yard free kick.

Hampden Park was bouncing and it became near delirium minutes later when Griffiths scored an even better second from the same position, instead finding the opposite corner with Hart having no chance

It should have capped a famous win for the home side but with just over a minute of added-on time remaining, Scotland failed to capitalise on a chance to break and Raheem Sterling was able to find Kane with a 50-yard diagonal pass to give the England skipper the chance to volley home from close range.

It marked the end of a game which produced more drama in the final six minutes than the previous 87 minutes of general play and when both Strachan and Southgate reflect on Saturday evening, they will be content with a point apiece.

Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring on his debut during the EURO 2016 Qualifier match between England and Lithuania at Wembley Stadium on March 27, 2015
