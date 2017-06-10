Gareth Southgate refuses to blame England goalkeeper Joe Hart for the two quick-fire goals scored by Scotland in Saturday's qualifying fixture.

England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed Joe Hart's "excellent" showing against Scotland, despite being caught out for both opposition goals.

The Manchester City keeper will perhaps feel that he should have done better to keep out the two late goals, both coming via Leigh Griffiths free kicks in the Hampden Park qualifier.

Rather than blame his first-choice stopper for the strikes, Southgate instead praised Scotland striker Griffiths for the quality shown to put the hosts on the brink of a famous victory, only for Harry Kane to volley home an equaliser deep into added time.

"I'd need to look at the video again," he said when asked about both opposition goals. "As soon as you concede free kicks in those areas in international football, you run the risk of being the victim of moments of high quality. That's what happened to us today.

"You've got to give credit to Griffiths, they were two outstanding technical finishes. But I thought [Hart] was excellent. Extremely composed with the ball at his feet and he's been one of the outstanding leaders in the group.

"He's going to be disappointed with conceding any goal but we'll have to look at the goals again."

Hart's future at Man City is currently uncertain, with the Premier League side reportedly lowering his valuation following a largely disappointing loan spell with Torino in 2016-17.