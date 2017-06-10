World Cup
Jun 10, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Scotland
2-2
England
Griffiths (87', 90')
Brown (3')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Oxlade-Chamberlain (70'), Kane (93')
Livermore (44'), Dier (60')

Gareth Southgate absolves Joe Hart of any blame for Scotland goals

England's goalkeeper Joe Hart reacts after England lost 1-2 to Iceland in the Euro 2016 round of 16 football match between England and Iceland at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice on June 27, 2016
© AFP
Gareth Southgate refuses to blame England goalkeeper Joe Hart for the two quick-fire goals scored by Scotland in Saturday's qualifying fixture.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 09:34 UK

England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed Joe Hart's "excellent" showing against Scotland, despite being caught out for both opposition goals.

The Manchester City keeper will perhaps feel that he should have done better to keep out the two late goals, both coming via Leigh Griffiths free kicks in the Hampden Park qualifier.

Rather than blame his first-choice stopper for the strikes, Southgate instead praised Scotland striker Griffiths for the quality shown to put the hosts on the brink of a famous victory, only for Harry Kane to volley home an equaliser deep into added time.

"I'd need to look at the video again," he said when asked about both opposition goals. "As soon as you concede free kicks in those areas in international football, you run the risk of being the victim of moments of high quality. That's what happened to us today.

"You've got to give credit to Griffiths, they were two outstanding technical finishes. But I thought [Hart] was excellent. Extremely composed with the ball at his feet and he's been one of the outstanding leaders in the group.

"He's going to be disappointed with conceding any goal but we'll have to look at the goals again."

Hart's future at Man City is currently uncertain, with the Premier League side reportedly lowering his valuation following a largely disappointing loan spell with Torino in 2016-17.

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Your Comments
