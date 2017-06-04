Manchester City may lower their asking price for Joe Hart from £20m due to the lack of interest in the out-of-favour England goalkeeper, according to reports.

Deemed surplus to requirements by Pep Guardiola, the 30-year-old has just spent a season on loan in Serie A with Torino, where he made 37 appearances in all competitions.

Hart, now back at the Etihad Stadium, is still out of favour at his parent club, who remain eager to offload the England international.

According to The Mirror, Roma have made an enquiry about Hart, but only if the Citizens slash their asking price and help with the keeper's £130,000-a-week wages.

The report also suggests that, although a number of Premier League clubs are also mulling over making a move for the stopper, they are unwilling to pay £20m for his services.

Hart, who has been at Man City since 2006, has two years left on his contract.