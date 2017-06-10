World Cup
Jun 10, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Scotland
2-2
England
Griffiths (87', 90')
Brown (3')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Oxlade-Chamberlain (70'), Kane (93')
Livermore (44'), Dier (60')

England defender Gary Cahill: Mixed feelings after "crazy" game

Gary Cahill of England celebrates after Jack Wilshere of England scored their first goal during the UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier between Slovenia and England on at the Stozice Arena on June 14, 2015
Gary Cahill confesses to being "disappointed" by England's inability to hold onto their lead against Scotland, but is happy with the "never-say-die attitude" to hit back.
England defender Gary Cahill has admitted to having mixed feelings after his side's dramatic 2-2 draw with Scotland at Hampden Park.

The Three Lions looked to be heading for a rare qualifying defeat when Leigh Griffiths netted two quick-fire free kicks to put the hosts in front in the final seconds of normal time.

Harry Kane converted from a Raheem Sterling cross in the 93rd minute to earn the Group F leaders a point, but Cahill confesses that England should never had found themselves requiring a goal late on.

"It was a crazy last six minutes and obviously it was not ideal for us," he told BBC Sport. "One point is not what we wanted but nothing in football surprises me.

"With the amount of possession we had, the game should have been put to bed by the stage they scored. I am disappointed but it's important we have that never-say-die attitude.

"There were two brilliantly executed free kicks but we came here to get three points and maybe we lacked creativity from the whole team. We should never gotten into that position with the amount of quality in our side."

England, who now have four wins and two draws from their six qualifying fixtures, return to action in midweek with a friendly against France.

Harry Kane celebrates pulling one back during the international friendly between Germany and England on March 26, 2016
