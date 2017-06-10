World Cup
Jun 10, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Scotland
0-0
England

Brown (3')
LIVE

Livermore (44')

Team News: England make five changes for World Cup qualifying showdown with Scotland

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
© SilverHub
England ring the changes for their showdown with Scotland at Hampden Park.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 16:40 UK

England manager Gareth Southgate has made five changes from his last competitive international for today's World Cup qualifying clash with Scotland.

Captain Harry Kane in the attack with Marcus Rashford providing support in a wide role, while there is a start for West Bromwich Albion's Jake Livermore in midfield.

There are two changes in defence as centre-backs Chris Smalling and Gary Cahill have made the starting XI for the Group F clash at Hampden Park.

Hosts Scotland have made two changes from the side that produced a vital win over Slovakia last time out, with Christophe Berra of Hearts being drafted into the rearguard and James Forrest in midfield.

Ikechi Anya and Russell Martin are the ones to make way.

Scotland: Gordon; Tierney, Berra, Mulgrew, Robertson; Brown, Morrison, Forrest, Armstrong, Snodgrass; Griffiths
Subs: Hamilton, Marshall, R. Martin, Reynolds, Bannan, D. Fletcher, McArthur, Cairney, Fraser, Forrest, C. Martin, Naismith

England: Hart; Walker, Cahill, Smalling, Bertrand; Livermore, Dier, Lallana, Alli; Rashford, Kane
Subs: Forster, Trippier, Lingard, Gibson, Stones, Jones, Defoe, Sterling, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Cresswell, Heaton, Butland

Follow the action live with Sports Mole's text commentary here.

Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring on his debut during the EURO 2016 Qualifier match between England and Lithuania at Wembley Stadium on March 27, 2015
Read Next:
Kane to captain England against Scotland
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gareth Southgate, Jake Livermore, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, James Forrest, Christophe Berra, Gary Cahill, Ikechi Anya, Chris Smalling, Russell Martin, Football
Your Comments
More Scotland News
Interim England manager Gareth Southgate alongside Scotland counterpart Gordon Strachan during the World Cup qualifier at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Live Commentary: Scotland 0-0 England
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Team News: England make five changes for World Cup qualifying showdown with Scotland
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate alongside Scotland counterpart Gordon Strachan during the World Cup qualifier at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Preview: Scotland vs. England
Kane to captain England against ScotlandStrachan delighted by Scotland spiritTierney given green light to face EnglandStrachan hails "brave" defender TierneyTierney keen to recover for England clash
Brazil return to top of FIFA world rankingsScott Brown unsure of international futureCharlie Adam: 'Strachan needed win'Strachan 'very proud' of Slovenia winResult: Chris Martin keeps Scotland hopes alive
> Scotland Homepage
More England News
Interim England manager Gareth Southgate alongside Scotland counterpart Gordon Strachan during the World Cup qualifier at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Live Commentary: Scotland 0-0 England
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Team News: England make five changes for World Cup qualifying showdown with Scotland
 Dele Alli misses the chance to nab the winner during the international friendly between Germany and England on March 26, 2016
Dele Alli prepared to 'stand his ground' for England at Hampden Park
Lallana 'delighted' Kane is captainKane to captain England against ScotlandPreview: Scotland vs. EnglandKane: 'I need to improve England record'FA issues life bans to Nazi salute England fans
Jamie Vardy withdraws from England squadRashford: 'I have not been fast-tracked'Rashford: 'Rooney career far from over'Walker ignoring speculation over futureButland: 'Hart competition is healthy'
> England Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 