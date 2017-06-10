England ring the changes for their showdown with Scotland at Hampden Park.

England manager Gareth Southgate has made five changes from his last competitive international for today's World Cup qualifying clash with Scotland.

Captain Harry Kane in the attack with Marcus Rashford providing support in a wide role, while there is a start for West Bromwich Albion's Jake Livermore in midfield.

There are two changes in defence as centre-backs Chris Smalling and Gary Cahill have made the starting XI for the Group F clash at Hampden Park.

Hosts Scotland have made two changes from the side that produced a vital win over Slovakia last time out, with Christophe Berra of Hearts being drafted into the rearguard and James Forrest in midfield.

Ikechi Anya and Russell Martin are the ones to make way.

Scotland: Gordon; Tierney, Berra, Mulgrew, Robertson; Brown, Morrison, Forrest, Armstrong, Snodgrass; Griffiths

Subs: Hamilton, Marshall, R. Martin, Reynolds, Bannan, D. Fletcher, McArthur, Cairney, Fraser, Forrest, C. Martin, Naismith

England: Hart; Walker, Cahill, Smalling, Bertrand; Livermore, Dier, Lallana, Alli; Rashford, Kane

Subs: Forster, Trippier, Lingard, Gibson, Stones, Jones, Defoe, Sterling, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Cresswell, Heaton, Butland

