Steve Holland: 'Wayne Rooney still has England future'

England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
© SilverHub
England assistant manager Steve Holland insists that the door will "never" be closed for Wayne Rooney at international level, despite being left out of the latest squad.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 14:23 UK

England assistant manager Steve Holland has insisted that the international door will "never" be closed for Wayne Rooney, despite the skipper missing out on a place in the latest squad.

The 31-year-old made just 15 Premier League starts and scored only five goals for Manchester United this season - both the lowest tallies of his illustrious career.

England boss Gareth Southgate opted to leave Rooney out of his squad to face Scotland and France next month as a result of his lack of football, but Holland insists that the team's record goalscorer still has a future on the international stage.

"With Wayne, he has not been playing regularly, other players in his position have, and the door is not closed and never will be closed. Who knows what next season will bring for Wayne?" Holland told talkSPORT.

"[Southgate] is trying to create an environment where if players play well, regardless of what club they are at [they will get a chance]. Jake Livermore, for example, at West Brom appeared in our last fixture in Germany. Michael Keane at Burnley, too.

"If I was an English player playing at a good level I'd be looking at it and thinking if I could produce any sort of consistently, there could be a chance. If they can do that, he will give them a go."

Rooney has made 119 appearances for England - a record for an outfield player - but the most recent of those came in November 2016.

England forward Marcus Rashford speaks with interim manager Gareth Southgate during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Read Next:
Southgate: 'It's my job to protect Rashford'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Steve Holland, Wayne Rooney, Gareth Southgate, Michael Keane, Jake Livermore, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring during the Group A football match between Cameroon and Croatia at The Amazonia Arena in Manaus on June 18, 2014
Inter Milan confirm Manchester United interest in Ivan Perisic
 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016
Michael Carrick signs new Manchester United contract
 Newport defender Regan Poole in action during the Capital One Cup First Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newport County at Molineux on August 11, 2015
Regan Poole: 'I will be patient at Manchester United'
Holland: 'Rooney still has England future'Milan CEO: 'We need Donnarumma decision'Robson 'would be surprised if Rooney stayed'Roma to rival United for Victor Lindelof?Lingard: United "capable of anything"
Varela 'considering legal action' against FrankfurtReport: Chelsea to rival United for PerisicChris Smalling determined to prove himselfAnder Herrera: 'United all about trophies'President: 'Griezmann will stay at Atletico'
> Manchester United Homepage
More England News
England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Steve Holland: 'Wayne Rooney still has England future'
 Kieran Dowell in action for Everton on December 11, 2014
Result: England beat South Korea to reach last 16 of Under-20 World Cup
 England forward Marcus Rashford speaks with interim manager Gareth Southgate during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Gareth Southgate: 'It's my job to protect Marcus Rashford'
Southgate defends Rooney England omissionWayne Rooney left out of England squadAndros Townsend undergoes ankle surgeryRooney 'to be left out of England squad'Result: Own goal blunder restricts England U20s
Armstrong: 'England can win U20 World Cup'Allardyce opens up on 'gut-wrenching' exitResult: England beat Argentina at Under-20 World CupSouthgate: 'Players do not like showing weakness'Lennon detained under Mental Health Act
> England Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 