Gareth Southgate: 'It's my job to protect Marcus Rashford'

England forward Marcus Rashford speaks with interim manager Gareth Southgate during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
England boss Gareth Southgate says that it would have been the wrong decision for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to play in the Under-21 European Championship.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 17:09 UK

England boss Gareth Southgate has said that it is his job to "protect" Marcus Rashford at this stage of his professional career.

Rashford was eligible to feature for England Under-21s during the European Championship but with the 19-year-old having already made eight appearances for the senior squad, Southgate opted to include him in his group for games with Scotland and France.

The attacker played 55 times for Manchester United this season, and Southgate has indicated that it would have been the wrong decision to extend his campaign until the end of June.

The 46-year-old told the Football Association's official website: "It would be inconceivable not to put him in the senior squad. He is in the squad on merit and has been for a year.

"The question then is: could he have gone with the Under-21s after that? In my opinion, no. He's a 19-year-old player who's had an exceptional season and by then will have had virtually 60 matches by that point. Somebody has to protect him. Somebody has to manage the development of a young player, and that has to be my call."

Rashford has won five caps for the Three Lions this season, to follow on from his three matches at Euro 2016.

England Under-21s manager Gareth Southgate looks on during his side's match against Croatia Under-21 on October 10, 2014
Read Next:
Southgate defends Rooney England omission
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gareth Southgate, Marcus Rashford, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts after a missed opportunity against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
Result: Manchester United beat Ajax to Europa League title
 A shot of the UEFA Europa League trophy before the final between Dnipro and Sevilla in Warsaw on May 27, 2015
Live Commentary: Ajax 0-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Wayne Rooney says his future is "more or less" decided
Southgate: 'It's my job to protect Rashford'Griezmann eyes future with AtleticoManchester clubs donate £1m to emergency fundMan United 'hopeful of keeping De Gea'Ibrahimovic coy on Man United future
Davy Klaassen: 'Man United got lucky'Everton accept Barkley won't sign new deal?Valverde wants Herrera reunion at Barca?Bosz: 'Man United made it a boring game'Herrera dedicates EL trophy to victims
> Manchester United Homepage
More England News
England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Wayne Rooney left out of England squad
 England forward Marcus Rashford speaks with interim manager Gareth Southgate during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Gareth Southgate: 'It's my job to protect Marcus Rashford'
 England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney 'to be left out of England squad'
Southgate defends Rooney England omissionAndros Townsend undergoes ankle surgeryResult: Own goal blunder restricts England U20sArmstrong: 'England can win U20 World Cup'Allardyce opens up on 'gut-wrenching' exit
Result: England beat Argentina at Under-20 World CupSouthgate: 'Players do not like showing weakness'Lennon detained under Mental Health ActSouthgate "stunned" by Ugo Ehiogu deathMourinho: 'Rashford shouldn't join U21s'
> England Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 