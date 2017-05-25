New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'finalise defensive transfer shortlist'

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
A report claims that Jose Mourinho has handed chairman Ed Woodward a three-player shortlist to shore up Manchester United's defensive ranks for next season.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 21:35 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has a three-player shortlist of central-defensive options to recruit this summer, according to a report.

The Portuguese rounded off his first campaign at Old Trafford with a second major trophy on Wednesday evening, beating Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League final, and is already said to be preparing for next season.

Sky Sports News reports that Mourinho has informed chairman Ed Woodward of the players he is looking to target, with the aim of shoring up his defensive ranks for the start of 2017-18.

January target Victor Lindelof is said to be among those on the Red Devils' radar, despite supposedly turning down a move from Benfica earlier this year, as is England international Michael Keane - sold to Burnley for £3m two-and-a-half years ago.

The third and final player to have reportedly attracted Mourinho's interest is Virgil van Dijk, who enjoyed another solid campaign at the back for Southampton prior to picking up a season-ending injury in late January.

It is claimed that United are confident of bringing in one of the three players prior to the transfer window closing at the end of August, with Van Dijk the most expensive of the lot due to the Saints' £50m valuation of their star asset.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
