Report: Victor Lindelof snubs Manchester United by signing new Benfica deal

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
A report claims that Benfica's Victor Lindelof has signed a new contract at the Estadio da Luz until 2021, putting an end to Manchester United's lingering interest.
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 18:58 UK

Victor Lindelof has reportedly committed his long-term future to Benfica, just two months after being strongly linked with a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are said to have delayed making an official approach for the 22-year-old until the end of the season due to contrasting thoughts about his true valuation.

However, The Sun claims that Lindelof has now put pen to paper on a new contract with the Primeira Liga leaders, keeping him in place at the Estadio da Luz until the end of the 2020-21 season.

It is claimed that Benfica submitted their financial reports last week and made clear that the Sweden international has extended his terms.

Barcelona are understood to have also been tracking Lindelof and were prepared to pay the full £26m asking price to buy out his contract.

