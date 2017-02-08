Barcelona are reportedly contemplating a big-money offer for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, who has been attracting interest from Manchester United.

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof has reportedly started to attract the attention of Barcelona.

During the January window, Lindelof was heavily linked with a switch to Manchester United but a transfer was not finalised as Jose Mourinho placed faith in his existing backline.

However, according to O Jogo, that could let in one of their European rivals with Barcelona said to be interested in the 22-year-old

It has been claimed that the Catalan giants could be prepared to offer in the region of £50m in order to push through a deal.

The Swedish international has made 25 appearances in all competitions during the current campaign.