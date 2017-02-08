New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Barcelona to rival Manchester United for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof?

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
© Getty Images
Barcelona are reportedly contemplating a big-money offer for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, who has been attracting interest from Manchester United.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 16:38 UK

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof has reportedly started to attract the attention of Barcelona.

During the January window, Lindelof was heavily linked with a switch to Manchester United but a transfer was not finalised as Jose Mourinho placed faith in his existing backline.

However, according to O Jogo, that could let in one of their European rivals with Barcelona said to be interested in the 22-year-old

It has been claimed that the Catalan giants could be prepared to offer in the region of £50m in order to push through a deal.

The Swedish international has made 25 appearances in all competitions during the current campaign.

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Read Next:
Man Utd 'held deadline-day Lindelof talks'
>
View our homepages for Victor Lindelof, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann to stay at Atletico for "long time"
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Manchester United won't give up on Premier League title'
 Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 'I will always give my best for Jose Mourinho'
Barcelona to rival United for defender?Schneiderlin hopes to catch Man UnitedMan Utd freeze season ticket pricesZidane 'rallies against De Gea signing'Gallas: 'Time for change at Arsenal'
Ferdinand: 'I've not properly grieved for my wife'Silvestre hopes Martial stays put Liverpool hope to beat Man Utd to starlet?Griezmann advisor: 'United move ideal'Man United 'call in police to find dressing room thief'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Barcelona News
Luis Suarez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 1-1 Atletico Madrid - as it happened
 Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Barcelona edge into Copa del Rey final for fourth consecutive season
 Sexy Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Barcelona star Luis Suarez: 'Referee wanted to send me off in Copa del Rey clash'
Barcelona to rival United for defender?Team News: Neymar misses out for BarcelonaAgent: 'Barca wanted Bayern youngster'Neymar: 'Not scoring is frustrating'Enrique happy with "quality" back-up options
Neymar eyeing 2018 World Cup successIvan Rakitic 'in Barcelona talks'Barcelona's Rafinha suffers broken noseLuis Enrique praises "spectacular" NeymarResult: Paco Alcacer nets in Barcelona win
> Barcelona Homepage
More Benfica News
Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Barcelona to rival Manchester United for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof?
 Benfica's defender Nelson Semedo during the match between SL Benfica and Estoril Praia at Estadio da Luz on August 16, 2015 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Manchester United agree deal to sign Benfica defender Nelson Semedo?
 Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Manchester United 'held deadline-day Victor Lindelof talks'
Joao Teixeira joins Forest on loanWolves confirm permanent signing of CostaSwansea 'want Benfica centre-back on loan'Lambert confirms Wolves keen on Costa dealWolves loanee makes switch to Forest
PSG sign Goncalo Guedes from BenficaWolves secure permanent Costa signing?Man United reignite Lindelof interest?Man United, PSG 'keen on Guedes'Sunderland close to signing Benfica midfielder?
> Benfica Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version