Benfica defender Victor Lindelof has reportedly started to attract the attention of Barcelona.
During the January window, Lindelof was heavily linked with a switch to Manchester United but a transfer was not finalised as Jose Mourinho placed faith in his existing backline.
However, according to O Jogo, that could let in one of their European rivals with Barcelona said to be interested in the 22-year-old
It has been claimed that the Catalan giants could be prepared to offer in the region of £50m in order to push through a deal.
The Swedish international has made 25 appearances in all competitions during the current campaign.