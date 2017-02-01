Manchester United reportedly held deadline day talks with Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira over a possible move for defender Victor Lindelof.

Lindelof was heavily linked with a £38m January move to Old Trafford in the build-up to the transfer window, only for the Red Devils to pull out just before it opened due to the improved form of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo.

However, speculation surfaced that Jose Mourinho had reignited his interest in the 22-year-old during the final week of the window, and Portuguese news outlet A Bola claims that the club held deadline day talks over a possible move.

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira was in England on deadline day to oversee the transfer of Helder Costa to Wolverhampton Wanderers, and he reportedly met with United officials to discuss a summer switch for Lindelof too.

However, the report goes on to state that no agreement was reached for the Sweden international before Vieira returned to Lisbon.