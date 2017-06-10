Jamie Vardy withdraws from England squad

Forward Jamie Vardy will play no part in England's games with Scotland and France after withdrawing from the squad through injury.

The Leicester City player had been named as one of four strikers ahead of the World Cup qualifier with Scotland and the friendly international with France.

However, it has been revealed that the 30-year-old has pulled out of the double-header after sustaining what has been described as a minor injury.

Vardy had been hoping to build on what had been a fine start under Gareth Southgate's leadership, with goals coming against Spain in November and Lithuania in March.

Southgate will now choose between Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Jermain Defoe, with no replacement being named at this time.