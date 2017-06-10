World Cup
Jun 10, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Scotland
vs.
England
 

Adam Lallana 'delighted' Harry Kane is England captain

England's midfielder Adam Lallana attends a training session at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte on June 23, 2014
© Getty Images
Liverpool star Adam Lallana congratulates Harry Kane for becoming England captain.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 21:19 UK

England midfielder Adam Lallana has expressed his approval following confirmation that Harry Kane will captain the national team against Scotland.

The Liverpool star said that he is "delighted" for the 23-year-old, who will inherit the armband from veteran forward Wayne Rooney.

"I'm absolutely delighted for Harry, I've been so impressed by him. He's demonstrated why he's one of the world's best players," Lallana told reporters.

Former England captain Alan Shearer also congratulated Kane on becoming skipper, using Twitter to tell him: "You and your family should be proud".

England head into their World Cup qualifier in Scotland six points clear of their arch rivals at the top of the table.

Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring on his debut during the EURO 2016 Qualifier match between England and Lithuania at Wembley Stadium on March 27, 2015
Read Next:
Kane to captain England against Scotland
>
Your Comments
