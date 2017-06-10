Liverpool star Adam Lallana congratulates Harry Kane for becoming England captain.

England midfielder Adam Lallana has expressed his approval following confirmation that Harry Kane will captain the national team against Scotland.

The Liverpool star said that he is "delighted" for the 23-year-old, who will inherit the armband from veteran forward Wayne Rooney.

"I'm absolutely delighted for Harry, I've been so impressed by him. He's demonstrated why he's one of the world's best players," Lallana told reporters.

Former England captain Alan Shearer also congratulated Kane on becoming skipper, using Twitter to tell him: "You and your family should be proud".

England head into their World Cup qualifier in Scotland six points clear of their arch rivals at the top of the table.