Manchester United

Manchester United legend Andrew Cole undergoes kidney transplant

Andy Cole in action for Manchester United against Aston Villa on February 04, 1995.
Manchester United announce that club ambassador and former striker Andrew Cole has had a kidney transplant operation at Manchester Royal Infirmary.
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 10:36 UK

Former Manchester United and Newcastle United striker Andrew Cole has had a kidney transplant operation at Manchester Royal Infirmary.

The 45-year-old was diagnosed in June 2015 with a form of kidney failure and this procedure was necessary in his ongoing treatment for a condition called Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis.

A statement on the United site said: "Manchester United Ambassador Andrew Cole has undergone a kidney transplant operation at Manchester Royal Infirmary as part of his treatment for a condition called Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis.

"During his recuperation, Andrew will be taking a break from his role as Manchester United Ambassador. Andrew and his family would like to thank the club and fans for their support.

"They also request that he can continue with his treatment in private, and ask that their privacy is respected."

Cole, who spent six years at Old Trafford between 1995 and 2001, is the third-highest scorer in Premier League history with 187 goals to his name, only behind Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
