Jun 10, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Scotland
vs.
England
 

Harry Kane: 'I need to improve England record'

Harry Kane celebrates scoring with Jamie Vardy during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane is keen to replicate his club form on the international stage to improve his goalscoring ratio for the Three Lions.
Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 13:54 UK

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has challenged himself to replicate his club form on the international stage for England.

The 23-year-old has claimed the Premier League's Golden Boot in each of the past two years, ending the 2016-17 campaign with 29 goals following a blistering spell of form towards the end of the season.

Kane's record with England is comparatively poor - five goals in 17 appearances - and he is keen to improve upon that during the upcoming double-header against Scotland and France.

"Club football, you are in a rhythm all the time. You are playing week in, week out but for your country, it is not like that. You meet up every now and then. But it is something I have got to get used to. I want to get back playing, hopefully get back scoring," he told reporters.

"If I score maybe a hat-trick at the weekend and a couple in the next game, the ratio might not look so bad. As a striker, you can always change that. Five in 17 isn't a terrible record but it is something I want to improve. Hopefully that can start at the weekend.

"I don't really look at records but I definitely look at ex-players and how they played and what I can use to help my game. Obviously Alan Shearer was a fantastic player for club and country and someone I aspire to be. I am still young and still learning but watching players like that can only help me. That's what I will try and do - transform my club form into an England shirt."

Kane has not scored for England since May 2016.

England forward Marcus Rashford speaks with interim manager Gareth Southgate during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
