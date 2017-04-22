Tottenham Hotspur 'will be damaged' by their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea on Saturday night, according to former Newcastle United captain Alan Shearer.

Spurs twice came from behind to draw level with the Premier League leaders at Wembley, but goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic saw Antonio Conte's side record a 4-2 victory.

Chelsea did not have Gary Cahill, Hazard or Diego Costa in their XI in the English capital, and Shearer has said that Tottenham 'missed a big chance' to make the final.

"Tottenham had a big chance today. There was no Cahill, Costa or Hazard in the starting lineup. I think it will damage Spurs," Shearer told BBC Sport.

Manchester City and Arsenal will compete in the second semi-final on Sunday afternoon.