Apr 22, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
4-2
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Willian (5', 43' pen.), Hazard (75'), Matic (80')
Alonso (45'), Kante (93')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Kane (18'), Alli (52')
Alderweireld (4'), Alli (73')

Alan Shearer: 'FA Cup semi-final defeat will damage Tottenham Hotspur'

Football pundit Alan Shearer attends the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards at ExCeL on December 16, 2012
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur 'will be damaged' by their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea on Saturday night, according to former Newcastle United captain Alan Shearer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 21:30 UK

Former Newcastle United captain Alan Shearer has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur 'will be damaged' by their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea on Saturday night.

Spurs twice came from behind to draw level with the Premier League leaders at Wembley, but goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic saw Antonio Conte's side record a 4-2 victory.

Chelsea did not have Gary Cahill, Hazard or Diego Costa in their XI in the English capital, and Shearer has said that Tottenham 'missed a big chance' to make the final.

"Tottenham had a big chance today. There was no Cahill, Costa or Hazard in the starting lineup. I think it will damage Spurs," Shearer told BBC Sport.

Manchester City and Arsenal will compete in the second semi-final on Sunday afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Pochettino: 'We dominated FA Cup semi'
>
View our homepages for Alan Shearer, Eden Hazard, Nemanja Matic, Antonio Conte, Gary Cahill, Diego Costa, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Cesar Azpilicueta can't contain his excitement after Willian scores during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea's plan worked very well against Tottenham Hotspur'
 Cesar Azpilicueta can't contain his excitement after Willian scores during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Result: Chelsea oust Tottenham Hotspur to reach FA Cup final
Shearer: 'Defeat will damage Spurs'Kane: 'Spurs were the better team'Pochettino: 'We dominated FA Cup semi'Matic hails "special" win over SpursTeam News: Hazard, Costa on Chelsea bench
Pochettino: 'Spurs season already successful'Alderweireld: 'Spurs guaranteed silverware'David Luiz: 'I love Tottenham team'Rush: 'English clubs deserve CL struggles'Southgate "stunned" by Ugo Ehiogu death
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Bournemouth34108164963-1438
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
14Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
15Burnley33106173347-1436
16Crystal Palace32105174452-835
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 