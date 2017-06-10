Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is to captain England when the Three Lions take on Scotland at Hampden Park.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been named as England captain for this weekend's World Cup qualifying showdown with Scotland.

The 23-year-old will take the armband from Manchester United's Wayne Rooney, who has been left out of the squad.

"I wanted to give him that boost," England manager Gareth Southgate told reporters. "He was pretty chuffed. It's a great honour for any player and their family.

"Harry is a player who we have worked with in the Under-21s before. He's got a terrific mentality and I know he is delighted to be leading the team."

Kane will make his 18th appearance for England at Hampton Park, with the Three Lions heading into the match at the top of Group F with 13 points from five matches.

The Scots are in fourth place on seven points and in desperate need of a result to boost their qualifying hopes.