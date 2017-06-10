World Cup
Jun 10, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Scotland
vs.
England
 

Harry Kane to captain England in Scotland showdown

Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring on his debut during the EURO 2016 Qualifier match between England and Lithuania at Wembley Stadium on March 27, 2015
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is to captain England when the Three Lions take on Scotland at Hampden Park.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 20:35 UK

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been named as England captain for this weekend's World Cup qualifying showdown with Scotland.

The 23-year-old will take the armband from Manchester United's Wayne Rooney, who has been left out of the squad.

"I wanted to give him that boost," England manager Gareth Southgate told reporters. "He was pretty chuffed. It's a great honour for any player and their family.

"Harry is a player who we have worked with in the Under-21s before. He's got a terrific mentality and I know he is delighted to be leading the team."

Kane will make his 18th appearance for England at Hampton Park, with the Three Lions heading into the match at the top of Group F with 13 points from five matches.

The Scots are in fourth place on seven points and in desperate need of a result to boost their qualifying hopes.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Your Comments
