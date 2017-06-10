Live Commentary: Scotland 0-0 England

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the World Cup qualifying fixture between Scotland and England.
The Three Lions head into the match with a four-point advantage at the top of Group F, and victory in Glasgow would put Gareth Southgate's team closer to the next year's Finals in Russia.
However, fourth-place Scotland sit just six points behind England and they will be back in contention for a top-two position if they can cause a surprise at Hampden Park.
The reverse fixture at Wembley Stadium in November ended in a 3-0 win for England thanks to goals from Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana and Gary Cahill.
From Scotland's perspective, it comes as a bit of a surprise that Chris Martin is not preferred in attack after he netted a dramatic winner against Slovenia. It was a game where his introduction was booed, too. There was an opportunity for a passionate home crowd to get behind him today but instead, Strachan has gone with Griffiths, who has been carrying an injury.
As far as England are concerned, their defensive pairing suggests that Southgate may have also expected Martin to start. John Stones may have been better equipped to deal with the pacey Griffiths. Rashford over Raheem Sterling was another 50-50 call but either player would have been able to test the Scotland full-backs with their pace.