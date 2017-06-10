Live Commentary: Azerbaijan 0-0 Northern Ireland

Michael O'Neill and his charges will be aiming to secure three points on the road in Baku as they look to continue what has been an impressive qualification campaign so far.

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage as Azerbaijan welcome the visit of Northern Ireland in their Group C World Cup 2018 qualifying clash.

55 min This contest is arguably a 'must-win' for the hosts, but they're doing very little to achieve that outcome at the moment. A point wouldn't be too bad for the visitors, although they would slip into third place if proceedings remained the same and the Czech Republic won later on tonight.

50 min The early stages of this second half have followed much the same pattern as the first. The heat is arguably controlling things as the hosts move the ball from side to side with very little intent to go forward and make something happen. As witnessed in the opening 45, Northern Ireland are happy to sit deep.

48 min Statistics show that Northern Ireland had just 30 per cent of possession during the first period and were unable to register a single shot on target. O'Neill will certainly be looking for more from his players going forward in the second half.

45 min SECOND HALF! The home side get things moving again in the second period. Will we find ourselves with a winner in this contest, or will the heat prove just that bit too much?

5.50pm Azerbaijan have arguably had the game's best chance as Sheydaev blazed over the bar from close range, but beyond that there really has not been too much to report in front of goal. The visitors might just think that they're best opportunities will arrive from set-pieces.

5.49pm Javier Estrada Fernnndez calls time on a rather laboured first half of football in a sweltering Baku. Northern Ireland will be fairly happy with their work so far. The visitors have not been able to create too much of note, although O'Neill's men have looked fairly comfortable away from home.

45 min HALF TIME: AZERBAIJAN 0-0 NORTHERN IRELAND

44 min SHOT! Finally Azerbaijan produce something of note as Pashaev winds up from distance, but his long-range effort flies straight into the comfortable arms of McGovern.

42 min CLOSE! Brunt finds some slight space on the left flank and whips a wonderful ball into the box across the face of goal. It looks like an outstretched Davis might just win it, but he doesn't have the reach as the chance flashes past in an instant.

39 min The heat is already starting to make its mark on this fixture and the pace has slowed noticeably in the last few minutes. O'Neill looks on pensively from the dugout. Since a bright opening start, Northern Ireland have failed to create much in the final third.

34 min Other than those two balls forward, Azerbaijan have been happy to sit on the ball in midfield and move possession sideways. Northern Ireland won't mind that too much as they aim to take advantage from set-pieces and balls into the box.

31 min Ismayilov should find himself through on goal but makes his run far too early before being flagged for offside. It's a great ball through from the productive Almeida, but the run was so poorly timed that Northern Ireland escape unharmed.

30 min Pashaev produces what is a rather horrific lunge on Magennis, who wins a free kick but no more. Azerbaijan win back possession after the free kick and aim to mount a counter through Almeida, who just doesn't have the support from the rest of his side to do the required damage on the break.

27 min The away side have another chance to lift something into the box and the ball soon finds its way to Dallas at the back-post. His header is a poor one, though, leaving the ball to rise beyond the crossbar with Aghayev unmoved in the centre of goal.

25 min SUBSTITUTION: It looks like NI will be switching to a flat back-four now as the injured McAuley is replaced by Niall McGinn.

23 min CLOSE! The home side should be in front thanks to Sheydaev, but he can't quite find the finish. The frontman gets the better of McAuley, who just can't seem to accelerate to match the run of his man, leaving Sheydaev through one-on-one with McGovern. The keeper advances to put off the striker and it works as Sheydaev chips over the bar without threatening the goal.

21 min Wonderful work from Boyce who puts pressure on the back of Sadiqov, who goes down cheaply inside his own area. It seems as though Boyce might just be through on goal, before the linesman waves his flag for a free kick against the visitors. Very unfair if you ask me...

19 min Azerbaijan just can't seem to get it together going forward. The pass is on this time to feed the run of Nazarov, but Sheydaev comes up short with a poor pass that is easily intercepted by Hughes.

17 min Crosses proved to be vital when these sides last met and it seems to be the case once more. Dallas is on the end of one this time, although his head across the face of goal squirms wide. The hosts aren't that comfortable when it's lumped into the box.

15 min The hosts produce their first piece of decent forward movement as Ismayilov and Garayev combine down the right channel, but some smart defending see Evans get across in time before winning a smart free kick to take the pressure off his side. This hasn't been the most exciting of openings, but it's proving to be an intriguing battle.

12 min NI aim to use the simply outlet of a long ball forward courtesy of Evans. The target is Boyce and he is able to win a smart knockdown, before the play is cleared by Medvedev at the vital moment.

9 min The home side are doing all that they can to soak up the pressure at the moment, resulting in a pretty turgid affair thus far. Northern Ireland have looked inventive when in possession, although the hosts are seeking to put a firm lid on things.

6 min Azerbaijan aim to take the sting out of a feisty opening by moving the ball around the back, but Northern Ireland keep up the early pressure with some neat pressing. The ball is won back and Brunt heaps it forward for the run of Boyce, who gets up early before sending his header across the face of goal and wide. A half chance maybe, but promising signs already for O'Neill's men.

4 min Top work again from Magennis, who chases what looks to be a lost ball forward in order to put pressure on the defender and win a cheap corner for the visitors. The ball into the box is delivered by Brunt, leaving Jonny Evans free to rise highest but send his header tamely over the crossbar without challenging Aghayev.

2 min Some early pressure sees the visiting side make decent progress down the left channel through the footwork of Magennis, but he is soon crowded out and Azerbaijan are able to clear unaffected.

1 min KICKOFF! Northern Ireland get us moving here, playing in all white while the hosts feature in all blue. Simple!

4.58pm We're just running through the national anthems and then it'll be time to get things underway. The players will be playing under a spotless sky this afternoon and some rather tricky conditions with the sun beating down unabated.

4.54pm PREDICTION! We have just five minutes or so until kickoff and it is time to make a prediction. Northern Ireland are a much-improved side from the one that lost in Baku back in 2013 and you expect them to get the job done today. That said, the heat could provide a real test for the visiting side and the hosts might just run O'Neill's men a little closer than first expected: 2-1 to the visiting side...

4.54pm Travelling on the road has proved slightly more difficult for Northern Ireland during this qualifying campaign, especially when considering their achievements during their course towards Euro 2016. O'Neill's charges have won only one of their last five qualifying games on the road.

4.52pm Azerbaijan have been a slight anomaly during the group. The country have conceded eight times across during their last two World Cup qualifiers, but prior to that they had not conceded once following their first three games in Group C.

4.50pm Looking at the recent history between the two teams, Northern Ireland have lost only one of their previous five internationals against Azerbaijan - winning two and drawing two as well.

4.48pm One defining point of NI's victory in the reverse of this fixture was in the set-piece department, where O'Neill had drilled his men to the point of perfection as they dominated in the air during that 4-0 win last November. They will likely be aiming to do the same again this afternoon, meaning that the inclusion of Chris Brunt could be vital.

4.46pm Much has been made of Conor Washington's absence today with the striker taking some time out in order to get married this weekend. His absence has provided wonderful opportunities to the likes of both Boyce and Magennis today. Boyce will be hoping to bag his second international goal this weekend after registering for the first time during his appearances against New Zealand.

4.44pm The temperatures are pushing around 27 degrees Celsius out in Baku at the moment, which is surely going to prove a stifling test for today's visitors. In an attempt to combat the heat, O'Neill has recently his side training out in Turkey in order to try to acclimatise to the testing conditions.

4.40pm The positive news for the home side is that Azerbaijan have been able to feature the guile of Rashad Sadygov at the back, who missed the last clash between these sides in 2016. One other player to look out for is Brazilian-born midfielder Richard Almeida, who also picks up his debut this afternoon.

4.38pm So the major decisions for the visitors have seen both Liam Boyce and Josh Magennis retain in attack following their impressive recent displays against New Zealand. O'Neill has also made another change since March's victory over Norway, as West Bromwich Albion centre-back Gareth McAuley returns from injury in order to provide some much-needed experience at the heart of the visiting defence.

4.37pm NORTHERN IRELAND SUBSTITUTES: Ferguson, Flanagan, McGinn, Lafferty, Mannus, Lafferty, Paton, Lund, McCartan, Hodson, Thompson, Carroll

4.36pm NORTHERN IRELAND STARTING XI: McGovern; McLaughlin, Hughes, McAuley, Evans, Dallas, Brunt, Norwood, Davis, Boyce, Magennis

4.36pm AZERBAIJAN SUBSTITUTES: Mirzabekov, Oglu Abdullayev, Pascual Israfilov, Alasgarov, Gurbanov, Nazirov, Abisov, Makhmudov, Ramazanov, Amirguliyev, Quliyev, Agayev

4.35pm AZERBAIJAN STARTING XI: Aghayev; Medvedev, Huseynov, Sadiqov, Pashaev, Huseynov, Garayev, Almeida de Oliveira, Ismayilov, Sheydaev, Nazarov

4.35pm Right, time for some team news now...

4.34pm Last time these two sides met was back in November of last year during Group C, whereby Northern Ireland eased to a comfortable 4-0 victory on home soil. Things have not been so easy when the Northern Irish have travelled to Azerbaijan, though. Back in 2013 O'Neill's men went down 2-0 to the hosts in Baku.

4.32pm Northern Ireland are currently unbeaten in their previous two international fixtures, having beaten New Zealand 1-0 in a friendly last weekend, which followed the country's impressive 2-0 home win over Norway during their last qualifying fixture back in March.

4.31pm Michael O'Neill and his men have enjoyed a positive campaign thus far. As it stands, NI sit in second place in the group - five points behind leaders Germany but two ahead of third-placed Czech Republic.