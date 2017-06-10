Scotland boss Gordon Strachan says that he was just seconds away from the "best result" of his career, having seen his side pegged back by England in added time.

Gordon Strachan has hailed Scotland's "phenomenal" effort to earn a point against England and admits that it would have been the "best result" of his career had they held on for victory.

The Tartan Army were seconds away from a famous triumph over their arch rivals after Leigh Griffiths cancelled out Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's opening goal with two free kicks in the space of three minutes.

Harry Kane converted from a Raheem Sterling cross in the third minute of added time to see the game finish 2-2, however, leaving Strachan feeling bittersweet as his side's hopes of reaching Russia 2018 automatically are now all but over.

"At 60 years old that would have been the best result of my footballing career," he told ITV Sport. "The standard we were playing against, the gulf was probably the biggest I've seen.

"To do what they did was phenomenal. You can't do any more than they did. It was like a middleweight fighting a heavyweight. For Leigh Griffiths to score two goals after the huge amount of work he put in is taking drive to a new level."

Scotland are fourth in Group F on eight points, six adrift of leaders England and three off Slovenia after playing six games each.