England striker Harry Kane describes his late equaliser against Scotland as a "special" moment, having helped maintain the Three Lions' unbeaten qualifying run.

Harry Kane has hailed England's 2-2 draw with Scotland as a point gained after rescuing his side in the dying stages at Hampden Park.

A thrilling conclusion to the World Cup qualifier in Glasgow saw the Three Lions throw away a one-goal lead and then battle back, all in the space of six minutes.

Leigh Griffiths netted twice to cancel out Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's opener, before Kane popped up in added time to keep alive England's unbeaten record on the road to Russia.

Speaking to ITV Sport after the game, Kane said: "It is a special day. To be 2-1 down in stoppage time, to get that goal is special. I was trying to get a good contact on it and side-footed into the net.

"You have to expect the unexpected and we were 2-1 down from nowhere but we found another gear. It is a good point away from home. Scotland is no easy place to come."

England remain top of Group F on 14 points, three ahead of Slovenia in second and six in front of fourth-placed Scotland.