Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to remain at Arsenal?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly likely to remain at Arsenal after opening talks over a new contract.
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 09:46 UK

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has reportedly indicated that he is willing to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Since the start of 2017, it has been claimed that Liverpool had been ready to launch a bid for the versatile 23-year-old, who currently has 12 months remaining on his existing deal.

His lack of starts had led to the England international considering an exit from the Gunners but according to The Mirror, he is now in discussions over committing his future to the North London outfit.

Manager Arsene Wenger has frequently expressed his desire to keep Oxlade-Chamberlain at the club, despite often naming him among the substitutes during the 2016-17 campaign.

However, it now appears that the player is ready to pen a new deal after it was suggested that a contract offer of £100,000 per week was put on the table.

It also represents a show of faith from Wenger in a player who joined Arsenal as a 17-year-old back in 2011, with 111 starts and 83 substitute appearances being made during that time.

Arda Turan in action during the game between Barcelona and Granada on January 9, 2016
Arda Turan 'agrees Arsenal move'
Arda Turan in action during the game between Barcelona and Granada on January 9, 2016
Arda Turan 'agrees Arsenal move'
Arda Turan 'agrees Arsenal move'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Arsenal 'increase Kylian Mbappe bid to £95m'
Arsenal 'increase Kylian Mbappe bid to £95m'
 Yaya Sanogo of Arsenal in action during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and Benfica at the Emirates Stadium on August 2, 2014
Yaya Sanogo reveals Arsenal exit
Yaya Sanogo reveals Arsenal exit
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Liverpool 'prepared to match any Virgil van Dijk bids'
Liverpool 'prepared to match any Virgil van Dijk bids'
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to remain at Arsenal?
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to remain at Arsenal?
 Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Jurgen Klopp plays down 'lack of Plan B'
Jurgen Klopp plays down 'lack of Plan B'
