Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly likely to remain at Arsenal after opening talks over a new contract.

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has reportedly indicated that he is willing to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Since the start of 2017, it has been claimed that Liverpool had been ready to launch a bid for the versatile 23-year-old, who currently has 12 months remaining on his existing deal.

His lack of starts had led to the England international considering an exit from the Gunners but according to The Mirror, he is now in discussions over committing his future to the North London outfit.

Manager Arsene Wenger has frequently expressed his desire to keep Oxlade-Chamberlain at the club, despite often naming him among the substitutes during the 2016-17 campaign.

However, it now appears that the player is ready to pen a new deal after it was suggested that a contract offer of £100,000 per week was put on the table.

It also represents a show of faith from Wenger in a player who joined Arsenal as a 17-year-old back in 2011, with 111 starts and 83 substitute appearances being made during that time.