New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'considering Liverpool move'

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Arsenal attacker Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will seriously consider a move to Liverpool at the end of the season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly seriously considering leaving Arsenal this summer to join Liverpool.

The England international will see his contract at the Emirates Stadium expire at the end of next season, and it is understood that the two parties are still some way off an agreement.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a £25m move for the midfielder over the last couple of months, and according to The Telegraph, Oxlade-Chamberlain could quit the Gunners to move to Anfield.

The report claims that Liverpool's willingness to hand Oxlade-Chamberlain a central midfield position next season has turned the former Southampton youngster's head.

The 23-year-old is closing on 200 first-team appearances for Arsenal after moving to the club in 2011, but he has only managed two goals in 28 Premier League appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with Ludogorets Razgrad at the Emirates Stadium on October 19, 2016
Read Next:
Mesut Ozil hints at Arsenal stay
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with Ludogorets Razgrad at the Emirates Stadium on October 19, 2016
Mesut Ozil hints at Arsenal stay by insisting he is "happy" at Emirates
 Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Watford on May 6, 2017
Riyad Mahrez 'expecting Leicester City to allow him to leave'
 Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger not interested in working with director of football
Ox 'considering Liverpool move'Report: Man City lead Alexis Sanchez raceAgent confirms offer made for Bellerin Gilberto: 'Treatment of Wenger sad to see'Palace back in for Arsenal's Jenkinson?
Mourinho: 'Wenger rivalry down to jealousy'Lehmann: 'Sanchez would fit in at Bayern'Wenger "surprised" by Arsenal, Man Utd cordialityPreview: Southampton vs. ArsenalWenger: 'Perez deserved more games'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Liverpool News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Philippe Coutinho hints at Liverpool stay
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho 'says yes' to joining Barcelona?
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'considering Liverpool move'
Stewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'Report: Liverpool want Mohamed SalahSadio Mane provides injury boostHenderson could return this seasonCoutinho's 'car window smashed'
Sakho named on Palace's POTY shortlistSean Dyche: 'No pressure to sell Keane'Liverpool 'confident of Van Dijk swoop'Liverpool 'in advanced talks with Keane'Milner: 'Missing out on CL would make us sick'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 