A report claims that Arsenal attacker Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will seriously consider a move to Liverpool at the end of the season.

The England international will see his contract at the Emirates Stadium expire at the end of next season, and it is understood that the two parties are still some way off an agreement.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a £25m move for the midfielder over the last couple of months, and according to The Telegraph, Oxlade-Chamberlain could quit the Gunners to move to Anfield.

The report claims that Liverpool's willingness to hand Oxlade-Chamberlain a central midfield position next season has turned the former Southampton youngster's head.

The 23-year-old is closing on 200 first-team appearances for Arsenal after moving to the club in 2011, but he has only managed two goals in 28 Premier League appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.