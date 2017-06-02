General view of the Etihad

Raheem Sterling pays tribute to Yaya Toure

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring in the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling pays tribute to Yaya Toure after the Ivorian signs a new one-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling has paid tribute to Yaya Toure after it was confirmed that the Ivorian midfielder had signed a new one-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Toure looked to be on his way out of Man City after struggling to impress Pep Guardiola in the first half of the 2016-17 campaign, but the 34-year-old earned a new deal after returning to the team in 2017.

Sterling has said that it is "a pleasure to share the pitch" with Toure, claiming that the former Barcelona centre-back "can play wherever and whenever he wants".

"Uncle Yaya – what can I say about him?" Sterling told Man City's official website. "He's done it at the highest level and he's done it over many years for City. It's a pleasure to share the pitch with him.

"Some of the stuff he does is incredible. You can always learn from him. The way he controls the game is brilliant and he is so composed on the ball. He can play wherever and whenever he wants. He's a machine."

Toure has scored 79 goals in 299 appearances since arriving at Man City in 2010.

Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
