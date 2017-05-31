General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Manchester City aiming for Premier League, Champions League success

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal on April 23, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak says that the team's objective next season is to win the Premier League and Champions League.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 12:58 UK

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak has claimed that the team need to aim for Premier League and Champions League glory next season.

Pep Guardiola's side finished third in the table in the 2016-17 campaign, and ended the season without silverware having stumbled in the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

The North-West outfit were also knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage following a defeat to Monaco across two legs.

Khaldoon believes that the commitments of European football do affect a team's chances of winning the league after the last two champions - Leicester City and Chelsea - only had domestic action to focus on.

"There's no doubt it's extremely hard to do the double, because of the nature of the Premier League and the level of competition in the Champions League," the chairman told City's official website. "This is an unbelievably challenging feat to achieve, but nevertheless you would not be in the position I am if you don't think and believe you can do it.

"The last two champions in the Premier League have won the league without playing in Europe. So that's shown, in my view, the advantage that that puts for the people who are not competing in Europe.

"The point remains that going into next year, no doubt, teams that are in Europe will have a more challenging experience of winning the league than teams not in Europe but that's no excuse because, for us, our job is to try to win both the Premier League and the Champions League and to do everything we can to do so and that will remain our objective."

Guardiola joined the club from Bayern Munich last season.

AS Monaco's Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on September 14, 2016
Read Next:
Silva "very happy" with Ederson links
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester City chairman insists Sergio Aguero is going nowhere this summer
 Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Yaya Toure in talks over new Manchester City deal
 AS Monaco's Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on September 14, 2016
Bernardo Silva "very happy" with Ederson to Manchester City links
Liverpool 'offer Clichy two-year deal'Man City aiming for double next seasonVieira 'lined up as Saint-Etienne boss'Eden Hazard to remain Belgium captainMooy: "It's hard to speak right now"
Hart "proud" to have played for TorinoZabaleta: 'Lanzini persuaded me to join'Mendy plays down talk of Man City moveMan City keeper Hart confirms Torino exitNolito "crazy to leave" Man City
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 