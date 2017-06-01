New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester City on verge of signing Benjamin Mendy from AS Monaco

Marseille's French defender Benjamin Mendy
Manchester City are close to securing the signature of AS Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy, according to reports.
Thursday, June 1, 2017

Manchester City have entered advanced talks to sign Benjamin Mendy from AS Monaco, according to reports.

The 22-year-old former Marseille full-back is in high demand across Europe following his impressive form with the Ligue 1 champions last season.

According to Sky Sports News, Mendy is thought to have opted for a move to Man City over Liverpool, with a deal at the Etihad Stadium to be formalised in the coming days.

The report adds that, with goalkeeper Ederson expected to finalise a £34.7m move from Benfica and Bernardo Silva already joining from Monaco in a £43m deal, the arrival of Mendy would take Man City's spending close to £120m.

Pep Guardiola's side finished third in the Premier League last season and without a single trophy to their name.

Etihad Stadium
Ederson a Man City player, say Benfica
