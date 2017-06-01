Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, 23, has joined Manchester City for a fee of £34.7m, according to selling club Benfica.

Goalkeeper Ederson has joined Manchester City for a fee of £34.7m, according to selling club Benfica.

There was no immediate confirmation of the deal from the Citizens, who finished third in the Premier League this season under Pep Guardiola.

According to Sky Sports News, Man City are still resolving third party ownership issues, but are optimistic that they will be solved in the coming days.

Ederson originally joined Benfica as a 16-year-old but was released after two years and spent time with Portuguese lower-league side Ribeirao before moving to Rio Ave.

The 23-year-old Brazilian then returned to the Estadio Da Luz in the summer of 2015 and went on to win two league titles and three cups with the Lisbon-based side.

Ederson would be the second player to join Man City in the close season following last week's £43m deal to sign Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco.