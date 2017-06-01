New Transfer Talk header

Benfica: 'Manchester City have completed £34.7m Ederson signing'

A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, 23, has joined Manchester City for a fee of £34.7m, according to selling club Benfica.
Thursday, June 1, 2017

Goalkeeper Ederson has joined Manchester City for a fee of £34.7m, according to selling club Benfica.

There was no immediate confirmation of the deal from the Citizens, who finished third in the Premier League this season under Pep Guardiola.

According to Sky Sports News, Man City are still resolving third party ownership issues, but are optimistic that they will be solved in the coming days.

Ederson originally joined Benfica as a 16-year-old but was released after two years and spent time with Portuguese lower-league side Ribeirao before moving to Rio Ave.

The 23-year-old Brazilian then returned to the Estadio Da Luz in the summer of 2015 and went on to win two league titles and three cups with the Lisbon-based side.

Ederson would be the second player to join Man City in the close season following last week's £43m deal to sign Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco.

AS Monaco's Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on September 14, 2016
Silva "very happy" with Ederson links
