AS Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva will become a Manchester City player on July 1 after an agreement was reached between the two clubs over a reported £43m transfer.

The 22-year-old, who starred for the Principality club on their way to the Ligue 1 crown this term, will become the Citizens' first signing of the summer when the window officially opens on July 1.

Silva featured 58 times for Monaco in all competitions this season, including in both legs of the Champions League last-16 win over City, and was linked with a number of European clubs.

City have won the race for his signature, however, with the Portugal international admitting that linking up with boss Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium was too much to turn down.

"It feels great. To be honest I'm now at one of the best teams in the world," he told his new side's official website. "To be part of this club and to have this opportunity is great.

"I'm very happy to be part of Manchester City's team and I look forward to trying to do my best to help the team reach their goals. If not the best coach in the world, he is one of the best.

"Of course when you have the opportunity of being trained by Guardiola, you don't say no. As we all know, what he did in Barcelona and Bayern Munich was amazing and we expect also here that he will win titles. It's great to be working with him and to have this opportunity."

Silva, with 10 goals and 10 assists to his name in the 2016-17 campaign, will wear the number 20 shirt next season.