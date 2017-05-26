Reports claim that Manchester City are on the verge of announcing the signing of Bernardo Silva in a £43m deal from AS Monaco.

The 22-year-old, who scored 11 times and provided 12 assists for Monaco during the 2016-17 campaign, had been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United.

However, according to various reports, Man City are 'hours away' from announcing the signing of the Portugal international, who will move to the Etihad Stadium for a transfer figure in the region of £43m, signing a five-year deal in the process.

With the deal seemingly almost certain to go through, Silva will become Pep Guardiola's first signing of the summer as the Spaniard looks to put together a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Silva is believed to have flown into Manchester on Thursday night to discuss personal terms.