Manchester City 'confident of signing Alexis Sanchez, Kyle Walker'

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to complete deals for Alexis Sanchez and Kyle Walker early in the summer and will offer a combined nine-figure sum to wrap things up.
Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 23:04 UK

Manchester City are confident of completing a £100m double swoop of their Premier League rivals for Alexis Sanchez and Kyle Walker, according to a report.

Citizens boss Pep Guardiola is said to have prioritised landing the two star names to strengthen his own squad at both ends of the field, while also weakening his title foes.

Sanchez is soon to enter the final 12 months of his Arsenal contract and may be sold if the right offer is tabled, with the Chilean yet to put pen to paper on the new £250,000-a-week deal handed to him.

It is a different case for Tottenham Hotspur full-back Walker, meanwhile, who is rumoured to have recently fallen out with manager Mauricio Pochettino and is now eager to return back north.

The Mirror reports that both players are within City's grasp, as they will table a nine-figure sum to push through the double move early in the transfer window.

City finished the season third in the Premier League table, 15 points adrift of champions Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016


