Yaya Toure, Dimitri Seluk pledge £100,000 to help Manchester attack victims

Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Yaya Toure and his agent Dimitri Seluk "have agreed to donate £50,000 each" to help those affected by the suicide attack at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure and his agent Dimitri Seluk are to donate £100,000 to help the victims of the suicide attack at the Manchester Arena.

Twenty-two people were killed and 59 left injured when an explosion went off in the foyer area of the venue shortly after an Ariana Grande concert had finished on Monday evening.

Toure is keen to help out in any way he can and has offered to pledge £50,000 to help those affected, which representative Seluk will match.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Seluk said: "Yaya and I want to help. We talked this morning about what happened and he asked me what he thought we could do. We have agreed to donate £50,000 each to help the victims of this terrible crime.

"It doesn't matter whether the victims are from Manchester or not. Those of us lucky enough to work every day in football can do so because of the generosity of fans across the world. Yaya is from Cote D'Ivoire, I am Russian. It doesn't matter. Today is a chance for those of us in football to help out."

City boss Pep Guardiola's wife and daughters were said to be at the concert on Monday night but escaped unhurt.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on October 2, 2016
