The wife and daughters of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola are reportedly safe and unharmed after attending last night's Ariana Grande concert, which was hit by a terrorist attack.

According to reports in Spain, Guardiola's wife Cristina Serra and their two daughters Valentina and Maria were among the 21,000 people who watched the American popstar perform at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Twenty-two people have been confirmed dead, while 59 were left injured when an explosion went off at 10.33pm in the foyer of the venue shortly after Grande completed her set.

It is unknown if Guardiola's wife and children were still at the Arena when the blast occurred, but The Telegraph claims that the trio are safe and did not suffer any injuries.

The City boss is reportedly scheduled to fly out to Abu Dhabi today to discuss his team's season with club chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak, but it is uncertain whether that trip will go ahead as planned.

Police have confirmed that one man carried out the attack alone and he died at the scene.