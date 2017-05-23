Manchester City are reportedly prepared to spend £50m on signing Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez this summer.

The Chile international has been widely tipped to leave the Gunners this summer after failing to agree a new contract at the Emirates.

Sanchez, who has one year remaining on his current deal, has been linked to numerous big clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

According to Chilean journalist Maks Cardenas, Sanchez has received offers from both City and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, and the 28-year-old would prefer a switch to the Etihad Stadium to play under Pep Guardiola.

However, it is believed that the attacker's agent is more keen on completing a deal with Bayern.

Sanchez scored 24 Premier League goals in 38 appearances this season.