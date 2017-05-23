New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City willing to pay £50m to lure Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal?

Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Manchester City are reportedly prepared to spend £50m on signing Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez this summer.
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to splash £50m on signing Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international has been widely tipped to leave the Gunners this summer after failing to agree a new contract at the Emirates.

Sanchez, who has one year remaining on his current deal, has been linked to numerous big clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

According to Chilean journalist Maks Cardenas, Sanchez has received offers from both City and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, and the 28-year-old would prefer a switch to the Etihad Stadium to play under Pep Guardiola.

However, it is believed that the attacker's agent is more keen on completing a deal with Bayern.

Sanchez scored 24 Premier League goals in 38 appearances this season.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
Cech urges Sanchez, Ozil to stay
