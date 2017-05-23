Manchester United, Manchester City pay tribute to victims of concert attack

A general view of Old Trafford
Manchester United and Manchester City pay tribute to the victims of the terror attack at the Manchester Arena.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 10:14 UK

Manchester United and Manchester City have paid tribute to the victims of Monday night's terror attack at the Manchester Arena.

Police have confirmed that 22 people, including children, were killed when an explosion went off shortly after American popstar Ariana Grande finished her concert at 10.30pm.

Fifty-nine others were also injured in the attack, which was carried out by one man who died at the scene.

This morning, a tweet from United's official Twitter page read: "We are deeply shocked by last night's terrible events at the Manchester Arena. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected."

Man City wrote: "It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services."

A number of players from both clubs showed their solidarity by also offering their condolences to the family and friends of the victims.

Old Trafford are flying the club flag at half mast.

Jose Mourinho
