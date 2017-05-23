Manchester United and Manchester City pay tribute to the victims of the terror attack at the Manchester Arena.

Manchester United and Manchester City have paid tribute to the victims of Monday night's terror attack at the Manchester Arena.

Police have confirmed that 22 people, including children, were killed when an explosion went off shortly after American popstar Ariana Grande finished her concert at 10.30pm.

Fifty-nine others were also injured in the attack, which was carried out by one man who died at the scene.

This morning, a tweet from United's official Twitter page read: "We are deeply shocked by last night's terrible events at the Manchester Arena. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected."

Man City wrote: "It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services."

A number of players from both clubs showed their solidarity by also offering their condolences to the family and friends of the victims.

Devastating news this morning. Thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by last nights attack on this beautiful city. We will stand together in this dark hour ❤️ — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 23, 2017

Absolutely shocked to hear the news this morning. Thoughts with all that lost loved ones & prayers for those being treated in hospitals 🙏🏾😢❤ — Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 23, 2017

Can't believe what happened last night, My thoughts go out to all those affected. #PrayForManchester — Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) May 23, 2017

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It's a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) May 22, 2017

Shocking events for this great city. My thoughts and prayers are with the families. — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) May 23, 2017

Old Trafford are flying the club flag at half mast.