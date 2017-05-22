A report claims that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel this summer.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to bring Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel back to Manchester this summer.

Schmeichel, 30, made 10 first-team appearances for Man City between 2005 and 2009, before moving on to join Notts County.

Following a short spell with Leeds United, the Denmark international joined Leicester, and he played a key role in the Foxes' incredible Premier League title-winning 2016-17 campaign.

Leicester were unable to launch another challenge this season, but Schmeichel has enjoyed another impressive campaign, and according to the Daily Mail, Guardiola has identified the Dane as his leading goalkeeper target for this summer's transfer window.

Claudio Bravo moved to Man City from Barcelona last summer, but the Chilean has struggled during his time in England, while Willy Caballero is expected to move on next month when his contract expires.

Joe Hart will return to the Etihad Stadium this summer following a season-long loan at Torino, but England's number one is widely expected to leave Man City on a permanent deal before the start of the new campaign.