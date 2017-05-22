New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Pep Guardiola eyes Kasper Schmeichel move

Kasper Schmeichel applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 14:37 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to bring Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel back to Manchester this summer.

Schmeichel, 30, made 10 first-team appearances for Man City between 2005 and 2009, before moving on to join Notts County.

Following a short spell with Leeds United, the Denmark international joined Leicester, and he played a key role in the Foxes' incredible Premier League title-winning 2016-17 campaign.

Leicester were unable to launch another challenge this season, but Schmeichel has enjoyed another impressive campaign, and according to the Daily Mail, Guardiola has identified the Dane as his leading goalkeeper target for this summer's transfer window.

Claudio Bravo moved to Man City from Barcelona last summer, but the Chilean has struggled during his time in England, while Willy Caballero is expected to move on next month when his contract expires.

Joe Hart will return to the Etihad Stadium this summer following a season-long loan at Torino, but England's number one is widely expected to leave Man City on a permanent deal before the start of the new campaign.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Read Next:
Guardiola: 'Kompany, Aguero will stay'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Kasper Schmeichel, Claudio Bravo, Willy Caballero, Joe Hart, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal on April 23, 2017
Live Commentary: Watford 0-5 Manchester City - as it happened
 David Silva celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Result: Manchester City put five past Watford to secure third place in Premier League
 Kasper Schmeichel applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Report: Pep Guardiola eyes Kasper Schmeichel move
Tielemans closing in on Monaco transferGuardiola: 'Kompany, Aguero will stay'Team News: Stones on bench for Man CityGuardiola: 'City need more goals'Jesus: 'Important Man City keep Aguero'
Kolarov: 'Man City best team in Prem'Allardyce to target deals for City duo?Guardiola calls for video technologyGuardiola: 'Aguero, Jesus link well together'Preview: Watford vs. Manchester City
> Manchester City Homepage
More Leicester City News
Monaco's French forward Anthony Martial celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Monaco (ASM) and Bastia (SCB) on March 13, 2015
Claudio Ranieri: 'Anthony Martial is my best signing'
 Kasper Schmeichel applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Report: Pep Guardiola eyes Kasper Schmeichel move
 Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in action in the FA Cup quarter-final on March 11, 2017
Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion keen on Ben Gibson?
Result: Bournemouth secure top-half finishTeam News: Slimani in for LeicesterRanieri: 'Shakespeare deserves chance'Preview: Leicester City vs. BournemouthWasilewski to leave Leicester at end of season
Shakespeare: 'No positives from Spurs loss'Shakespeare remains coy on Foxes futureResult: Kane nets four as Spurs thrash LeicesterTeam News: Dembele, Sissoko recalled to Spurs XILive Commentary: Leicester City 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 