Joe Hart: 'Premier League return likely'

Joe 'head and shoulders' Hart applauds supporters during the Champions League quarter-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City on April 6, 2016
Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart says that it is "more than likely" that he will be playing in the Premier League next season.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 13:10 UK

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has said that it is "more than likely" that he will return to the Premier League next season.

The Citizens' long-term number one stopper was deemed surplus to requirements by Pep Guardiola upon his arrival at the Etihad last summer and was promptly farmed out to Serie A outfit Torino on a season-long loan.

The 30-year-old still has two years remaining on his City contract but is expected to be sold on this summer, with a host of Premier League sides - including City's arch rivals United - interested in his signature.

"I feel like people think I'm keeping something close to my chest, I'm not," Hart told Sky Sports News. "The goalkeeping world is a little bit crazy, it requires movement, I've still got two years at Manchester City, and the only certainty I've got is the next three games at Torino."

Asked if he will be playing in the Premier League next season, he replied: "More than likely, I'd say, but that's me with no knowledge, I've got no firm contact with anybody, but whatever I'm doing I'd love to be permanent where I go.

"If it's back at Manchester City - which I don't see happening - then great, but other than that, another loan at my age I don't think is the right thing for me."

Hart joined City from boyhood club Shrewsbury Town in 2006 and has since gone on to make 366 appearances for the side in all competitions.

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Your Comments
