Joe Hart 'open to joining Manchester United next season'

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Joe Hart is reportedly keen to remain in the North-West next season and will therefore push through a move to Manchester United if he is not wanted by Manchester City.
Friday, April 28, 2017

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is reportedly hoping to stay in the Premier League next season, even if it means joining arch-rivals Manchester United.

The England international's future at the Etihad Stadium looks bleak after falling down the pecking order upon Pep Guardiola's arrival and being farmed out on loan to Torino.

Serie A outfit Torino have made their interest known but concede that they cannot afford to sign the 29-year-old permanently, meaning that City may be forced to offload to a rival if they are to recoup their money.

According to The Independent, Man United boss Jose Mourinho has started looking for a replacement keeper as he expects to lose David de Gea to Real Madrid in the summer, with Hart among those under consideration.

It is claimed that Hart, who has featured 31 times in the Italian top flight this term, favours remaining in the North-West of England and is not against joining United if needs be.

Hart, valued at around £15m by the Citizens, is also said to be on the radar of Everton, Liverpool and West Ham United.

Youri Tielemans takes a free kick during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
