New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United 'hold Jan Oblak talks'

Jan Oblak for Atletico Madrid on July 22, 2014
© Getty Images
A report claims that the representative of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak flew to England earlier this week to meet with Manchester United.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 13:27 UK

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with the representatives of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, as the English giants prepare for the potential departure of David de Gea.

Speculation linking De Gea with a move to Real Madrid has gathered pace once again, with the Madrid outfit said to be increasingly confident of completing a deal for Spain's number one at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Despite the presence of experienced Argentine Sergio Romero at Old Trafford, it is understood that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho will move for a new goalkeeper if De Gea seeks pastures new.

According to Manchester Evening News, Oblak's representatives flew to England earlier this week to meet with Man United ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford in this summer's transfer window.

Oblak, who has an £85m release clause inserted into his current contract, is understood to be 'open' to leaving Madrid for Man United if De Gea, as expected, switches to the Bernabeu.

The 24-year-old moved to Atletico from Portuguese outfit Benfica in the summer of 2014.

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane during the Spanish league 'Clasico' football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2015.
Read Next:
Mourinho 'holds Raphael Varane talks'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jan Oblak, David de Gea, Jose Mourinho, Sergio Romero, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Benik Afobe and Phil Jones in action during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Jose Mourinho unhappy with "cautious" Phil Jones, Chris Smalling
 Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane during the Spanish league 'Clasico' football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2015.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho 'holds Raphael Varane talks'
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'tells David de Gea he can leave Manchester United this summer'
Lucumi wants "dream" Man United moveBailly: 'Mourinho key in Man United move'Manchester United 'hold Jan Oblak talks'Ibrahimovic turns down United contract offer?Man United to target move for Chelsea star?
Lyon 'plotting shock bid for Martial'Schweinsteiger: 'Ibra will be big hit in MLS'Mourinho: 'Ibrahimovic will fight his way back'James's wife: 'He wants Madrid stay'Preview: Manchester City vs. Manchester United
> Manchester United Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Jan Oblak for Atletico Madrid on July 22, 2014
Manchester United 'hold Jan Oblak talks'
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Mikael Silvestre: 'Antoine Griezmann perfect for Manchester United'
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'target £170m swoop for Antoine Griezmann, Andrea Belotti'
Man United 'agree deal to sign Griezmann'Griezmann 'storms out of interview'Result: Griezmann nets as Atletico beat EspanyolMan City to move for Antoine Griezmann?Rush: 'English clubs deserve CL struggles'
Madrid sides to face off in CL semisLiverpool 'lining up move for Lacazette'Atletico Madrid confirm Juanfran injuryAtletico deny Simeone Inter Milan linkShakespeare: 'No shame in CL exit'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 