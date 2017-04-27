Manchester United 'hold Jan Oblak talks'

A report claims that the representative of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak flew to England earlier this week to meet with Manchester United.

Speculation linking De Gea with a move to Real Madrid has gathered pace once again, with the Madrid outfit said to be increasingly confident of completing a deal for Spain's number one at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Despite the presence of experienced Argentine Sergio Romero at Old Trafford, it is understood that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho will move for a new goalkeeper if De Gea seeks pastures new.

According to Manchester Evening News, Oblak's representatives flew to England earlier this week to meet with Man United ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford in this summer's transfer window.

Oblak, who has an £85m release clause inserted into his current contract, is understood to be 'open' to leaving Madrid for Man United if De Gea, as expected, switches to the Bernabeu.

The 24-year-old moved to Atletico from Portuguese outfit Benfica in the summer of 2014.