Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to strike a deal with former club Chelsea for winger Willian.

Since moving to Stamford Bridge in 2013, the 28-year-old has emerged as one of Chelsea's key men with 29 goals in 175 appearances in all competitions, but he has been in and out of the team under Antonio Conte.

According to ESPN, that has encouraged Mourinho and he is confident that he can tempt his former club into a sale with a big-money offer in the summer.

With United facing a fight to secure a top-four place in the Premier League, Mourinho is already planning a number of signings ahead of the next campaign and it appears that Willian is on his shortlist.

While Willian has featured in 29 of Chelsea's 33 league fixtures this season, he has made just 13 starts, with a further six coming in the League Cup and FA Cup.

However, while United would likely need to pay over the £32m which Chelsea paid for his services, Conte may prefer to keep him at the club given their participation in next season's Champions League.

The Brazilian playmaker also has four years left on his existing deal in West London.