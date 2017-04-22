Apr 22, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
4-2
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Willian (5', 43' pen.), Hazard (75'), Matic (80')
Alonso (45'), Kante (93')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Kane (18'), Alli (52')
Alderweireld (4'), Alli (73')

Harry Kane: 'Tottenham Hotspur were the better team in FA Cup semi-final'

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane believes that his side were the better team during their FA Cup semi-final with Chelsea, despite falling to a 4-2 defeat.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 20:08 UK

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has claimed that his side were the better team during their FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea, despite falling to a 4-2 defeat at Wembley.

Spurs came from behind twice as goals from Kane and Dele Alli cancelled out a Willian brace, but Eden Hazard then came off the bench to put Chelsea back in front before Nemanja Matic secured their passage into the final in emphatic style.

Tottenham enjoyed the majority of possession throughout the match, but Kane admitted that they could not find a way past Chelsea as their wait for an FA Cup trophy extended to 26 years.

"I think we were the better team, played better football but couldn't find a way to win. Sometimes that is football," he told BBC Sport.

"When we got back to 2-2 we thought we were going to win it but we got punished by another set piece. It is difficult to take right now."

Spurs have now lost their last seven FA Cup semi-finals - the worst such run in the history of the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
