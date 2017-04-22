Apr 22, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
4-2
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Willian (5', 43' pen.), Hazard (75'), Matic (80')
Alonso (45'), Kante (93')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Kane (18'), Alli (52')
Alderweireld (4'), Alli (73')

Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea's plan worked very well against Tottenham Hotspur'

Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that he is "proud" of his players after a much-changed side beat Tottenham 4-2 at Wembley to reach the final of the FA Cup.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 20:19 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that he is "proud" of his players after they reached the final of the FA Cup with a 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur this evening.

Conte opted to rest the likes of Eden Hazard and Diego Costa for the London showdown at Wembley, making five changes to his side in all as the likes of Nathan Ake, Michy Batshuayi and Willian all started.

Willian went on to score two first-half goals for the Blues before Hazard came off the bench to add his own name to the scoresheet, and Conte was pleased with how his whole squad responded to the changes.

"I am proud for this achievement. It is great for the players for me. This is my first season in England and it is great to fight for the title and reach the final of the FA Cup, a great competition. I am pleased for my players and for our fans. Today they were great from the start until the end. Now we have to continue, on Tuesday have another tough game, I hope our fans push us a lot," he told BBC Sport.

"During the season there is a moment as a coach you must take a strong decision. You have to take a risk. If you win the plan worked, if you don't the responsibility is on you. I think today our plan worked very well.

"I am very happy for my players and for Michy Batshuayi, he played from the start in an important game. I am happy for Nathan Ake, a young player from our academy. I am happy for Willian, two goals today in a difficult season. For me it is a great achievement.

"Today I also showed I trust all of my team. Eden and Diego knew very well my plan because in this situation it is important to be clear to all of the players. Now I hope on Tuesday to get a great performance from Eden and Diego and the other players."

Chelsea will face either Manchester City or Arsenal in the final on May 27.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Pochettino: 'We dominated FA Cup semi'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Eden Hazard, Diego Costa, Nathan Ake, Michy Batshuayi, Willian, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Cesar Azpilicueta can't contain his excitement after Willian scores during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea's plan worked very well against Tottenham Hotspur'
 Cesar Azpilicueta can't contain his excitement after Willian scores during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Result: Chelsea oust Tottenham Hotspur to reach FA Cup final
Kane: 'Spurs were the better team'Pochettino: 'We dominated FA Cup semi'Hazard: 'Conte right to start Willian'Matic hails "special" win over SpursTeam News: Hazard, Costa on Chelsea bench
Howe tight-lipped on Terry rumoursChelsea enter race to sign Mbappe?David Luiz: 'I love Tottenham team'Antonio Conte coy on Diego Costa exit talkConte: 'Terry remains important to Chelsea'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Cesar Azpilicueta can't contain his excitement after Willian scores during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea's plan worked very well against Tottenham Hotspur'
 Cesar Azpilicueta can't contain his excitement after Willian scores during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Result: Chelsea oust Tottenham Hotspur to reach FA Cup final
Kane: 'Spurs were the better team'Pochettino: 'We dominated FA Cup semi'Matic hails "special" win over SpursTeam News: Hazard, Costa on Chelsea benchPochettino: 'Spurs season already successful'
Alderweireld: 'Spurs guaranteed silverware'David Luiz: 'I love Tottenham team'Rush: 'English clubs deserve CL struggles'Southgate "stunned" by Ugo Ehiogu deathTottenham interested in Florian Thauvin?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Bournemouth34108164963-1438
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
14Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
15Burnley33106173347-1436
16Crystal Palace32105174452-835
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 