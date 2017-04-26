New Transfer Talk header

Lyon 'plotting shock loan bid for Anthony Martial'

Manchester United winger Anthony Martial in action during the Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will reportedly be the subject of an audacious summer swoop from Lyon, who are looking to tempt him back to the club on loan.
Ligue 1 side Lyon will reportedly attempt to lure Anthony Martial back to the club on loan from Manchester United at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has responded to criticism from boss Jose Mourinho in recent weeks to get his Old Trafford career back on track, scoring one and setting up another in his side's 2-0 win at Burnley last time out.

Martial appears to be back in Mourinho's good books following his latest stellar display, but talkSPORT claims that Lyon are ready to make an audacious summer swoop for their former man.

It is suggested that Les Gones are hopeful of landing Martial, who came through their youth ranks before joining AS Monaco in 2013, with the lure of regular first-team football next term, which he is not currently guaranteed in Manchester.

Martial's goal at Turf Moor took him to 25 for the club, meaning that United had to pay out a further £8.4m to Monaco as part of his transfer agreement.

