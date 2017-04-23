Apr 23, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
0-2
Man UtdManchester United

Lowton (65'), Hendrick (88')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Martial (21'), Rooney (39')
Rooney (88')

Report: Manchester United must pay AS Monaco £8.4m after Anthony Martial goal at Burnley

Manchester United winger Anthony Martial in action during the Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United must pay AS Monaco a further £8.4m after Anthony Martial scored his 25th goal for the club in Sunday's 2-0 win over Burnley, according to a report.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 20:47 UK

Manchester United must pay AS Monaco a further £8.4m after Anthony Martial's goal in Sunday's 2-0 win over Burnley, according to a report.

The French forward, who joined the Red Devils from Monaco in 2015 for an initial fee of £36m, scored his 25th goal for the club against the Clarets.

According to Sky Sports News, who cite a reportedly leaked document, Martial's goal at Turf Moor triggers a clause which requires United to pay the additional instalment.

United will also reportedly be required to pay further instalments of £8.4m (€10m) if Martial reaches 25 caps for France - he currently has 15 - or if the 21-year-old is ever nominated for the Ballon d'Or award.

It is also said that there is a sell-on clause inserted in the deal, with Monaco due to be paid 50 percent of any transfer fee between £50m (€60m) and £84 (€100m) United receive for the player.

Martial's goal against Burnley was his eighth of the season in all competitions.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mourinho "very happy" as Man United beat Burnley
