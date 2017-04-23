Manchester United must pay AS Monaco a further £8.4m after Anthony Martial scored his 25th goal for the club in Sunday's 2-0 win over Burnley, according to a report.

The French forward, who joined the Red Devils from Monaco in 2015 for an initial fee of £36m, scored his 25th goal for the club against the Clarets.

According to Sky Sports News, who cite a reportedly leaked document, Martial's goal at Turf Moor triggers a clause which requires United to pay the additional instalment.

United will also reportedly be required to pay further instalments of £8.4m (€10m) if Martial reaches 25 caps for France - he currently has 15 - or if the 21-year-old is ever nominated for the Ballon d'Or award.

It is also said that there is a sell-on clause inserted in the deal, with Monaco due to be paid 50 percent of any transfer fee between £50m (€60m) and £84 (€100m) United receive for the player.

Martial's goal against Burnley was his eighth of the season in all competitions.