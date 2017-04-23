Manchester United's Wayne Rooney says that his side's 2-0 win over Burnley was the perfect preparation for the Manchester derby.

The England international said that his goal and Anthony Martial's strike against the Clarets proves that the Red Devils have options up front in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"It was a high getting to the semi-final in Europe but it was a blow to lose Marcos and Zlatan," he told Sky Sports News.

"The lads who have come in have given the manager something to think about. We've both scored. It's great to have options. It sets up a big game on Thursday.

"It's always great to be on the scoresheet. I've had injuries off the bench which has been frustrating but I feel strong now."

United head into the Manchester derby just one point behind City, although the Sky Blues have a match in hand.