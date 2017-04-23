Apr 23, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
0-2
Man UtdManchester United

Lowton (65'), Hendrick (88')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Martial (21'), Rooney (39')
Rooney (88')

Wayne Rooney: 'Burnley win sets up big Manchester derby'

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney says that his side's 2-0 win over Burnley was the perfect preparation for the Manchester derby.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 17:11 UK

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has declared that his side's 2-0 win over Burnley was the perfect setup to next week's Manchester derby.

The England international said that his goal and Anthony Martial's strike against the Clarets proves that the Red Devils have options up front in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"It was a high getting to the semi-final in Europe but it was a blow to lose Marcos and Zlatan," he told Sky Sports News.

"The lads who have come in have given the manager something to think about. We've both scored. It's great to have options. It sets up a big game on Thursday.

"It's always great to be on the scoresheet. I've had injuries off the bench which has been frustrating but I feel strong now."

United head into the Manchester derby just one point behind City, although the Sky Blues have a match in hand.

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Your Comments
Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Burnley vs. Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford celebrates with Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial after scoring during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Result: Manchester United put pressure on top four with win at Burnley
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Antoine Griezmann 'will consider Manchester United, Real Madrid offers'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
