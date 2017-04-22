New Transfer Talk header

Report: AS Monaco agree Youri Tielemans deal

Youri Tielemans takes a free kick during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
A report claims that AS Monaco beat a host of clubs to the signature of Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans.
AS Monaco have reportedly beaten a host of clubs to the signature of Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The 19-year-old, who has scored 18 times in 45 appearances for Anderlecht this season, has been linked with a move to both Chelsea and Manchester United in recent weeks.

Indeed, Man United watched the three-time Belgian international at close quarters during their Europa League quarter-final, with Tielemans playing all 210 minutes of the two-legged affair, which needed extra-time.

However, according to L'Equipe, Monaco have agreed a deal 'in principle' for Tielemans, with the teenager already deciding to make the move to the Ligue 1 outfit at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Tielemans, who has also been linked with Everton, came through the youth system at his current club, and is closing on 200 first-team appearances despite his youthful age.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
