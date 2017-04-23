A "very happy" Jose Mourinho praises all his Manchester United players for being "in control for 90 minutes" in their 2-0 win at Burnley.

Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney, both of whom have seen limited game time this season, scored in the first half for the Red Devils, who continue to fight for a Premier League top-four place.

The Portuguese coach praised Martial, Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly, but admitted that he could not pick one standout player as "they all did well" at Turf Moor.

Mourinho told Sky Sports News: "I'm very happy. It's not easy to win here and it's even harder to be in control and we were in control for 90 minutes. We understood the way they play and we played against their strengths. I think it was a great result that we deserved.

"We wanted Anthony Martial to get behind as he's faster, and he did well. But I can't choose an individual performance as they all did well. Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly get a mention after two hours of football at against Anderlecht."

The result sees Man United edge to within one point of fourth-placed Manchester City, with both sides having played 32 games.