New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Antoine Griezmann 'will consider Manchester United, Real Madrid offers'

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann's agent says the striker will consider signing for Manchester United and Real Madrid.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 16:46 UK

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann will consider potential offers from Manchester United and Real Madrid this summer, according to his agent.

The France international's adviser Eric Olhats said that his client is willing to speak to both clubs, but is happy with at his current employers.

"We're thinking right now about the most suitable offer. Real Madrid and other clubs are part of this thinking process," Olhats told Telefoot.

"Antoine doesn't want to leave the club at any cost. That is false."

Griezmann's agent also dismissed reports linking the forward, who has scored 100 goals in La Liga, with Paris Saint-Germain, insisting that there has been no contact with the French champions this season.

Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
Read Next:
Advisor: 'Griezmann needs Champions League'
>
View our homepages for Antoine Griezmann, Eric Olhats, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Burnley vs. Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford celebrates with Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial after scoring during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Result: Manchester United put pressure on top four with win at Burnley
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Antoine Griezmann 'will consider Manchester United, Real Madrid offers'
Rooney: 'Burnley win sets up big derby'Dyche pleased with Burnley mentalityMourinho "very happy" as Man United beat BurnleyMourinho sad about Ibrahimovic, Rojo injuriesTeam News: Rooney starts as Rashford on bench
Premier League trio 'eye Luke Shaw'Koeman launches attack on Man UnitedMan United 'closing on Andrea Belotti'Ibrahimovic, Rojo ruled out for seasonMarouane Fellaini pleased with recent form
> Manchester United Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Antoine Griezmann 'will consider Manchester United, Real Madrid offers'
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Zinedine Zidane: 'El Clasico just another game'
 Luka Modric in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Luka Modric hoping to "console" Ivan Rakitic after El Clasico
Live Commentary: El Clasico - Real Madrid vs. BarcelonaMourinho to ask for Varane, Morata?Real Madrid to offer Ramos one-year extension?Rush: 'English clubs deserve CL struggles'Madrid sides to face off in CL semis
Bale returns to Real Madrid trainingReal Madrid to bid £60m for De Gea?United 'frontrunners to land James Rodriguez'Alvaro Morata 'to leave Real this summer'Ronaldo 'frustrated with whistles'
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 