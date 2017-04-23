Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann's agent says the striker will consider signing for Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann will consider potential offers from Manchester United and Real Madrid this summer, according to his agent.

The France international's adviser Eric Olhats said that his client is willing to speak to both clubs, but is happy with at his current employers.

"We're thinking right now about the most suitable offer. Real Madrid and other clubs are part of this thinking process," Olhats told Telefoot.

"Antoine doesn't want to leave the club at any cost. That is false."

Griezmann's agent also dismissed reports linking the forward, who has scored 100 goals in La Liga, with Paris Saint-Germain, insisting that there has been no contact with the French champions this season.