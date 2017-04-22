Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo ruled out for season

A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Man United duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are ruled out for the rest of the season.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 17:35 UK

Manchester United duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo have both been ruled out for the remainder of the season with cruciate knee ligament injuries.

Both players were forced off during /football/man-utd/europa-league/result/result-rashford-sends-man-united-into-el-semis_296465.html">United's 2-1 win over Anderlecht on Thursday that sealed their progression to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Ibrahimovic, 35, is United's top scorer this season with a tally of 28 and has yet to commit to a new contract at Old Trafford, with rumours in recent days suggesting that he could move to MLS outfit LA Galaxy this summer.

Rojo's injury, meanwhile, leaves Eric Bailly and Daley Blind as the side's only fit centre-backs ahead of their trip to Burnley tomorrow, with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones already out through injury.

United are currently 22 league games unbeaten and sit fifth in the table, four points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
expand
 